Denver Woman Sues Starbucks, Claims Scalding Hot Tea Hand-Off Killed Her Dog

A “grande” accident at a Starbucks drive-thru in Denver has caused a stir among pet lovers and hot beverage drinkers alike.

According to CBS Denver 4 News, a woman named Deanna Salas-Solano claims a barista at the popular coffee chain handed her a piping hot cup of venti tea (20-ounce) that didn’t have a heat sleeve, a double-cup or a secured lid.

CBS Denver 4 reports the hot water spilled from the cup onto the woman, burning her abdomen and thighs, as well as onto her dog Alexander who had jumped into her lap. Salas-Solano is now suing Starbucks for the September 2015 incident, alleging that she not only needed surgery and skin-grafts for her own severe burns, but that the scalding hot water burns also resulted in the death of her dog.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital and treated, but died shortly afterwards. The lawsuit states that Alexander “ultimately succumbed to the injuries caused by the tea, dying a short time later.”

Meanwhile, Salas-Solano was taken to Rose Medical Center for her burns. She underwent surgery the following day at the Swedish Medical Center Burn and Reconstructive Unit. There, the lawsuit claims she was diagnosed with “two percent total body surface area second-degree burn injury to the abdomen and bilateral thighs.”

Starbucks, however, refutes Salas-Solano’s allegations. In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson from the company says, “We are sympathetic to Ms. Salas-Solano and the injuries she sustained and our hearts go out to her on the loss of her dog. However, we have video evidence that clearly contradicts the claims made by the plaintiff and believe they are without merit. We don’t have any reason to believe our partner (employee) was at fault.”

According to KDVR Fox 31 Denver, a copy of this video has been reviewed. In the alleged footage, it appears that Salas-Solano was on her cell phone with her dog in her lap when she was handed the tea. The video also seems to show the cup did have a hot sleeve and the lid looked secure, although it’s unclear whether the woman spilled the tea due to the heat of the tea, the state of the cup, or because she was distracted by either her phone, the dog, or both.

PEOPLE has reached out to Salas-Solano for comment. The lawsuit seeks over $100,000 in claims.

