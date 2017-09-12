Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Sobriety: ‘Every Day Is A Battle’

Demi Lovato is now almost six years sober, but the star admits her sobriety is something that she works on “every single day.”

“Every day is a battle,” the 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer said at the annual Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Lovato, who received the Spirit of Sobriety award at the event, continued: “You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well.”

“I see a therapist twice a week,” Lovato added about her continued recovery. “I make sure I stay on my medications. I go to AA meetings. I do what I can physically in the gym. I make it a priority.”

The star has been vocal about her mental health and her struggles with addiction, cutting and eating disorders since being diagnosed with bipolar disorder while receiving inpatient treatment in 2011.

“When I went to rehab, my manager said you know, ‘You can either keep this private or you can share this with the world, and hopefully, someone can learn from your struggles,’” Lovato told PEOPLE of why she chose to be very open about her journey.

“And when I heard that I thought, ‘I think it’s more important that people learn from my struggles than to keep it to myself,’” shared the songstress.

In March, Lovato, who is now an alumni and partner of CAST Centers —which provides mental health and wellness programs — celebrated 5 years of being sober.

“So grateful. It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs,” Lovato wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

“So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me,” she continued, adding, “Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.”

