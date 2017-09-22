Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson Enjoy a Night Out Together After Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

Their friendship is still going strong.

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson were seen together again Wednesday night following the Bachelor in Paradise sex scandal that led the show to postpone filming earlier this summer.

Olympios was all smiles walking beside Jackson as they left TAO restaurant in Hollywood. Jackson wore a black shirt with “Said She Need A Ring Like Carmelo” written across it from Frank Ocean’s song, “Nikes.” Olympios wore a lavender tank top and black pants.

In late August, the pair was photographed hugging and laughing outside of Nightingale in West Hollywood, with Olympios jumping into Jackson’s arms and playfully planting a kiss on his cheek.

Their real life interactions have been polar opposite to the serious tones they took in their separate sit-downs with BiP host Chris Harrison.

“It’s just really hard, and I hope that he’s doing better,” Olympios told Harrison. “I really just want people to know that I don’t blame DeMario. I never pointed fingers at DeMario. I never said a bad word about DeMario.”

RELATED VIDEO: Corinne Olympios Discusses BiP Sex Scandal in Emotional Interview

According to Olympios, she confronted Jackson on Wednesday evening about him speaking to the media post-scandal.

“I actually told him last night, I was like, ‘You ran to the media. I’m so mad at you,’ and he was like, ‘No I didn’t. I only went to the media after your statement came out,’” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I did express to him I was upset that we could have handled it privately, but everything happens for a reason, and we’re all good now.”

As for Jackson?

“I’m still going to be me,” he said. “I’m working very hard on just building back up my spirits. This summer took a lot out of me. I’m not going to let this get me down. I’m never going to stoop down and I’m never going to be something they want me to be. I’m going to be who I am and that’s my whistleblowing, crazy, fun-loving self.”

Via: http://people.com/tv/corinne-olympios-demario-jackson-together-after-scandal/

Share

More Celebrity News: