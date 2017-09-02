Cindy Crawford’s Story About the First Time She Met Princess Diana Will Warm Your Heart

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Aug. 31 marks the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and Cindy Crawford is remembering the late princess in a beautiful way. On Thursday, the former supermodel shared a throwback photo of the first time she met Diana.

Along with the snap, Cindy told a sweet story about how their meeting came to be. “Remembering this inspiring woman today. This photo was taken at Kensington Palace. Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me. My assistant was in shock,” she explained. “We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea — I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry. I was nervous and didn’t know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend. She was a class act and showed us all what a modern day princess should be. Rest In Peace #PrincessDiana.” Celebrate Diana’s life and legacy with a look back at some of her most iconic moments.

