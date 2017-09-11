Chris Pratt Spends Time With Son Apart From ‘Separated’ Wife Anna Faris

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are doing the best they can when it comes to coparenting their son Jack. The couple recently announced they are separating after eight years of marriage, and Chris did his fatherly duty by spending time with his 5 year old over the weekend with Anna nowhere to be found.

