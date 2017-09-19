Checked Blazers Are the Fall Trend You’ve Been Seeing Everywhere

Checked blazers have been taking over our Instagram feeds, slowly but surely replacing everyone’s trusty denim and leather jackets. Thanks to their classic and elegant shape, minimalist outfits are being turned into sophisticated ensembles, and you’ll love wearing the Prince of Wales pattern with straight jeans, a plain black top, and a stylish pair of loafers. Keep reading to see how fashion bloggers are wearing them and shop this new wardrobe essential!

