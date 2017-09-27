Bruno Tonioli Laughs Off DWTS Fall As One Contestant Vows to Dance Again After Being Eliminated

WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD

Latin night was filled with both flames and fizzles for the 12 remaining couples on Dancing With the Stars. And although he wasn’t performing, judge Bruno Tonioli took a tumble.

While bantering with fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman as they doled out criticism to Drew Scott and Emma Slater, Tonioli stood up from his chair and fell backwards. Though he quickly got up, crewmembers attended to Tonioli, 61, during the commercial break and gave the Italian choreographer water. He laughed it off, and returned to his post to watch Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy‘s salsa.

Tonioli stood again, though, to praise actor Frankie Muniz and pro Witney Carson after they danced to Bruno Mars’ “Perm.” The duo received a 25/30 — the night’s highest score.

And though Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev‘s samba to “Despacito” earned them the lowest mark Tuesday, it was pop star Debbie Gibson and her partner Alan Bersten who went home. (98 Degrees’ Nick Lachey and dancer Peta Murgatroyd accompanied them in the bottom two, but received just enough votes to continue to next week’s Disney night.)

“This show and this short amount of time and this guy right here, I feel like I got my life back,” Gibson told cohost Erin Andrews after learning her fate. “I am so thrilled and we’re going to keep dancing!”

The “Lost in Your Eyes” singer opened up during the season 25 premiere about her struggle with Lyme disease and how it affected her ability to perform. “There are days where I’ve been feeling not so well and dealing with ankle pain and knee pain or something’s not working right,” Gibson said during week 1 rehearsals. “But in pushing through it safely, that’s when some of the best progress made.”

