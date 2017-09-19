Blue Ivy Adorably Tries on Beyoncé’s $745 Glittered Christian Louboutin Heels — See the Singer’s Balenciaga Outfit!

Beyoncé‘s 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter is (literally) following in her famous mother’s shoes.

The singer, 36, shared a new collection of photos of her latest night-out ensemble on Instagram Monday, and especially noticeable were the images of her oldest child sharing Queen Bey’s Christian Louboutin heels.

JAY-Z‘s little girl appeared to be getting ready for bed as she wore her pink printed pajamas in addition to Beyoncé’s $745 Pigalle Follies glittered pink pumps. While Blue Ivy was attempting to walk around in her mom’s 4-inch baby pink glittered canvas shoes, the mother of three used the Louboutins as the perfect cherry on top of her blue and pink outfit.

Wearing a floral pussy bow Balenciaga top, Queen Bey showed off her post-baby curves in a pair of tight pants also from the brand. And the accessories were high-fashion all the way as well.

The 22-time Grammy winner completed her look with Illesteva sunglasses and a Naga dragon Gucci bag. (A similar bag retails for $3,500!)

Beyoncé’s latest outfit comes day after she and JAY-Z returned to the spotlight after welcoming twins Sir and Rumi.

The couple had a glamorous date night at Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball on Thursday evening wearing a draped dark teal gown with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit that looks way more expensive than it actually is. The House of CB maxi dress clocks in at just $165 and is still available to buy now (just in time for fall wedding season!).

Bey and Blue, along with mother Tina Knowles Lawson, were recently spotted in Houston, Texas, to serve meals to 400 Hurricane Harvey survivors.

Via: http://people.com/babies/beyonce-blue-ivy-carter-christian-louboutin/

