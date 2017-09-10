Blue Bell Ice Cream Releases an All-New Pink Camo ‘n Cream Flavor

Texas-based Blue Bell Ice Cream has released a new Pink Camo ‘n Cream flavor that swirls together strawberry, milk chocolate, and cream cheese ice creams in a camouflage pattern. It’s almost like chocolate-covered strawberries, but in ice cream form. You may recall last year’s Camo ‘n Cream (the green base is Pistachio Almond ice cream). Both camo ice creams are now available in limited qualities. “Our Camo ‘n Cream was inspired by the camouflage design you see on just about everything. The flavor sold very well and we knew we were onto something. Pink camouflage is popular too, so we thought why not create an ice cream in this color pattern? We swapped the Pistachio Almond Ice Cream for Strawberry Ice Cream and Pink Camo ‘n Cream was created,” Carl Breed, executive director of marketing for Blue Bell, explained in a press release. If only this camouflage pattern meant camouflaged calories too . . .

43526630

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Blue-Bell-Ice-Cream-Pink-Camo-n-Cream-43992134

Share

More Celebrity News: