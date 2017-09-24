Blac Chyna and Amber Rose haven’t been seen out together in quite a while, but they reunited for a night of partying, as Chyna joined her BFF, who hosted a party in Atlanta at Gold Room. Amber is gearing up for her third annual SlutWalk, taking place October 1 in downtown Los Angeles. Chyna was at last year’s event, even though she was pregnant, so now that her body has whipped itself back into shape, we’re sure she’ll once again be front and center to support equal rights for women.

The post Blac Chyna Wears A Skintight Dress Alongside Amber Rose As They Party In Atlanta appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/blac-chyna-skintight-dress-amber-rose-party-atlanta/

Share

More Celebrity News: