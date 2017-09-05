BiP Contestant Makes Unexpected Exit Following Rejection from Her Love Interest: ‘I’m Hurt & Disrespected’

Kristina Schulman‘s time on Bachelor in Paradise has come to an end.

Although her stint on the Bachelor/ette spinoff appeared to be promising when she quickly hit it off with Dean Unglert at the beginning of season 4, Kristina willingly said goodbye to the possibility of finding romance in Paradise on Monday night’s episode.

At the top of the episode, Dean found himself at the center of a love triangle when he cuddled up to Danielle Lombard, a.k.a. D-Lo, not long after spending the night with Kristina.

Despite having affection for both women, he admitted to being in the wrong over his actions. “She deserves the absolute best,” he said of Kristina, who distanced herself from Dean after she witnessed him canoodling with D-Lo. “I wish I could be angry at someone else.”

And Dean’s fellow castmates witnessed it too. “I can’t even believe that Dean is playing ping-pong with these two girls,” Jasmine remarked.

In an attempt to clear the air, Dean approached Kristina. “I would never blatantly disrespect you,” he told her. “I just haven’t fully figured out what I want,” he admitted.

But Kristina made it very clear that she was “not going to wait” for Dean to make up his mind. “Everything you’ve said about me … means nothing. You have no idea how much it stung,” a tearful Kristina told him. “I know I deserve better than that.”

“I want you to be happy,” she told Dean. “She’s a bubbly person. Maybe she’s the positivity you want in your life,” she added of D-Lo before giving him a kiss on the cheek and walking away.

Fast forward to the night of the rose ceremony, D-Lo gave Dean an ultimatum for him to either choose her or Kristina. “Would you accept a rose from Kristina tonight if she gave one to you?” D-Lo asked Dean.

“What I need to do is give you all of my focus,” Dean told D-Lo and admitted to cameras, “I’m going to tell Kristina that I’m going to pursue whatever with .”

Though Kristina was confident that she and Dean had a “much stronger connection,” he broke her heart when he revealed his affections for D-Lo.

“I don’t want to continue to jock you around,” said Dean, who admitted that pursuing D-Lo would make him happiest.

“I’m definitely hurt and I’m disrespected,” a heartbroken Kristina said.

Things went from bad to worse when Kristina approached Raven about the scenario and the conversation between the friends ended in a blowup. “You don’t like to hear the truth!” Raven told Kristina when she attempted to explain that Dean was not in a committed relationship. “Dean’s not that into you and he’s into someone else,” said Raven, who added, “She’s making herself and everyone around her miserable.”

Following her fight with Raven, Kristina approached the bar, where beloved bartender Wells Adams asked, “Why are you fighting for someone who’s not fighting for you?” as Kristina wiped away tears.

Wells’ question evidently hit home — and ultimately prompted her decision to return home.

At the ceremony, although Kristina had a rose to present to the man of her choice, she revealed she “cannot give out the rose tonight.”

“In my next relationship I want to be valued, I want to be respected … and put first,” she told the group, and added, “I won’t be staying here, so I will be saying my goodbyes.”

To bid her adieu, Dean walked Kristina to the van where the duo hugged and he said “I hate myself” and “I’m sorry.”

Upon returning to the group, D-Lo offered the last and final rose of the night to Dean, which resulted in Fred and Blake being sent home.

The Bachelor in Paradise finale will air on Sept. 11 at (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

Via: http://people.com/tv/bachelor-in-paradise-kristina-schulman-exits-rejection-dean-unglert/

