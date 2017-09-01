Back-to-School Craziness Getting You Down? Try this Quick Workout from Jenna Wolfe

Back-to-school is here, and for many moms that means less time to fit in a workout. But trainers Jenna Wolfe and Dara Theodore have a quick yet tough fitness challenge that you can do in minutes.

“You’re going to work your heart rate, you’re going to work a bunch of different muscles in your body and you’re really going to feel this at the end of the workout,” Wolfe tells PEOPLE Now.

The dynamic duo starts out with a hip bridge march for one minute.

“Dara’s going to get on the floor, and you’re going to lay on your back and we’re going to start with the big muscles, the ones we really want to move first,” Wolfe explains. “I want you to squeeze your heels down and get those hips up into the air. Once they’re in the air you’re going to stay there and we’re going to start marching. So start marching with your right leg. You’re just going to go up 90 degrees and then put it down, and then lift up your left leg.”

“If you want this to be a little more challenging, raise those arms over your head,” she suggests. “You’ll start feeling that in your glutes and your hamstrings.”

Next, they move to a blast-off pushup.

“Dara’s going to start in a straight-arm plank with her wrists directly under her shoulders. She’s going to squeeze her glutes and then she’s going to come back, almost in a crouching position, and blast forward into a pushup.”

“You’re doing these for a full minute, and they are definitely going to tax you, so this is a little challenging.”

Finally, they go to a mountain climber plank jack, which also starts in a straight-arm plank.

“You want to keep your wrists right underneath your shoulders, and you’re going to squeeze your glutes. We’re going to start by doing four mountain climbers, and then you’re going to go into four plank jacks .”

Wolfe suggests repeating the moves as many times as you can fit into your schedule, and adds that one benefit to the routine is that you can do it anywhere.

“I love this kind of workout because she needs no space, she needs hardly any time, no equipment, nothing,” Wolfe says. “All you need to do is breakdown wherever you are and do a workout like this.”

Via: http://people.com/bodies/quick-workout-jenna-wolfe/

