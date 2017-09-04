Angelina Jolie Says She’s Returning to Acting — See What Movie She’ll (Probably) Make Next

Angelina Jolie is ready to get back to acting.

The star told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s looking to step back in front of the camera after directing the Netflix movie First They Killed My Father and taking a year off to be with her kids after her split from Brad Pitt .

“Right now, I don’t have anything to direct that I feel passionate about like , so I’ll do some acting,” Jolie, 42, said. “I’ve taken over a year off now, because of my family situation, to take care of my kids.”

Jolie has been spending more time with her family after filing for divorce from Pitt in September 2016. Now she’s looking forward to working on some longstanding projects, including a sequel to 2014′s Maleficent, which raked in more than $750 million worldwide.

“Maleficent, we’re working on, most likely. And I look forward to having some fun with that,” she said. “Cleopatra, there is a script. There’s a lot of different things floating around. But I haven’t committed.” (Jolie has long been considering starring in a movie based on Stacy Schiff’s bestselling 2010 biography of Cleopatra, though the project has been much-delayed.)

Jolie stepped out with her six kids — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — at the Telluride Film Festival on Saturday for the premiere of First They Killed My Father. The film is based on Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung’s memoir, which documents her experience as a young girl under the brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge.

Jolie has also opened up about life amid her divorce from Pitt. She told Britain’s Sunday Telegraph that the process has taken a heavy emotional toll on her.

“Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together,” she said. “But really I am just trying to get through my days. I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.”

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/angelina-jolie-says-shes-returning-to-acting-see-what-movie-shell-probably-make-next/

