Angelina Jolie Can Show You 14 Timeless Shoes That Will Take You Through All Seasons

Throughout the years, Angelina Jolie has managed to balance both sides of her wardrobe with ease. As a humanitarian and US Special Envoy for the United Nations, Angelina needs sophisticated, modest staples she can wear to work. But as a Hollywood actress and director, Angelina turns up the glamour on the red carpet quite frequently. Then, of course, there are her errand-running street style outfits in between.

But while she might go from suit sets to travel pants and mystical gowns, Angelina’s footwear is pretty standard. You might see her wear the same boots for shopping that she does while on the job, and her trusty pumps take her from business meetings to movie premieres. If you take a tip from Angelina’s promising shoe line-up — she keeps the 14 designs ahead in rotation — you’ll be set for life. Read on to shop her essentials.

