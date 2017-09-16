An Easy Chicken Parmesan Recipe That Would Make Your Grandmother Proud

My upbringing was filled with the smell of Italian bread crumbs and the sound of sizzling olive oil, in part thanks to this chicken Parmesan recipe. I grew up on chicken Parmesan and have a special place for it in my Italian-food-obsessed heart. Among other cooking tips I learned from my mom, this is a recipe I still turn to in my 20s when I want something satisfying and comforting that reminds me of home.

Trust me when I say I’ve eaten my fair share of chicken Parmesan, and this recipe checks all the important boxes. The first rule of chicken Parm is that it should be crispy, not soggy. People often bake the chicken on top of a layer of sauce, but in my opinion, that undoes all the work you just did to get the exterior browned and crispy. I prefer not to add the sauce until the very end, ensuring each bite is crunchy, cheesy, and benefiting from the flavor of the tomato sauce. This recipe also calls for fresh mozzarella cheese, which, despite the dish’s name, is even more important than the Parmesan cheese. Skip the bagged, shredded mozzarella cheese and look for the log instead — the stringy cheese pull in the end makes it all worth it.

The chicken will come out of the oven piping hot and bubbly, ready to be served with a side of your choice. Make your grandmother (and yourself!) proud by making an easy yet elegant and classic meal that you’ll want to turn to in times of your own comfort-food needs. Is it dinnertime yet?

