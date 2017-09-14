AGT Winner Grace VanderWaal Finally Gets Her Over-the-Top Treehouse: See Her Sweet Reaction to the ‘Boho’ Space

Grace VanderWaal’s second dream has come true!

The 13-year-old singer and ukulele player first stole viewers’ hearts when she won America’s Got Talent in 2016. Now her single wish upon receiving her accolade — an elaborate abode built by Treehouse Masters‘ Pete Nelson — has been granted.

In this exclusive clip from the Animal Planet show, shared with PEOPLE Now, VanderWaal lays eyes on her outdoor digs for the first time, and her reaction is truly too cute.

“I love it!” she exclaims of the boho-chic space. “It looked just how I wanted to be.”

Although she asked for just one sky-high retreat, Nelson actually crafted her two mini hangouts to enjoy. This “clubhouse” features a kitchenette, loft and plenty of seating areas (hello, swinging chair!), while across a bouncy bridge in another set of trees sits a window-walled art studio.

“It was like every little bit of it was really Grace’s style and it was very relaxed and comfortable,” says VanderWaal’s mom, Tina. “We can just see her having so many years of fun in there.”

For the full reveal, tune into Treehouse Master Friday at 9:00 p.m. EST on Animal Planet.

