A Bacon-Wrapped Upgrade to an American Cookout Classic

Can I tell you a secret? I simply don’t care for baseball. Most of the year this is a nonissue, but I live in San Francisco, where Summer means baseball. While I may not understand the hoopla over the actual sport at hand (sorry), I can get behind one important aspect of the experience: ballpark food.

Pungent garlic fries, snappy hot dogs, and nachos loaded with bright-orange cheese lure me in without fail, and for as long as the indulgent bites keep coming, I feel a part of this quintessential American experience. Now I get that bacon-wrapped hot dogs aren’t exactly traditional ballpark fare, but in the spirit of the Giants, it only seems appropriate to serve up a riff on a hometown favorite: the Mission hot dog. These bacon-wrapped beauts are standard late-night fare hereabouts, and while one could enjoy these sober, come next game day party, I’ll be sticking to tradition and double-fisting with a beer in one hand and this juicy treat in the other. Just don’t tell anyone that my attention will be elsewhere than the game at hand . . .

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Bacon-Wrapped-Hot-Dogs-Recipe-25573439

