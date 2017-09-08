8 Haunted Houses in New Orleans That Will Scare Your Pants Off

If you’re looking for a spook today, we’ve got just the thing! New Orleans is perhaps America’s most haunted city, so it’s no surprise the place is full of ghosts, ghost stories, and floating entities. So, if you dare, come take a look at eight of the most frightening haunted houses — many of which are actually hotels — in the Big Easy!

— Additional reporting by Angela Elias

35676867

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/10-Haunted-Houses-New-Orleans-5811390

Share

More Celebrity News: