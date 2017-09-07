7 Places to Travel to Alone After a Breakup

Traveling by yourself can offer so many benefits, including self-growth, independence, and a fresh perspective. But it’s also a fantastic remedy for heartbreak. (Ever read/seen Eat Pray Love?) When speaking with Elle Huerta, CEO and founder of personal breakup coach Mend, about breakup self-care tips, we discussed how solo travel can help in the process.

“I think travel is so healing after a breakup because you can get a change of scenery and really kind of reconnect with yourself and get alone time, which can be, I think, both scary, but also really rejuvenating,” Elle told us.

Whether the trip is a success or not isn’t dependent on where you go; it’s if you actually utilized that period to slow down and check in with yourself. You won’t be able to truly escape if you’re so focused on the logistics of your travels, for example. Elle suggests taking a moment of your day to journal and self-reflect.

“If you just give yourself time to actually be still and not be engaged in some activity or in a conversation, I think that’s when the really beautiful growth spurts happen when you’re traveling,” she said. “I think that’s something we struggle with whether you’re on a trip or whether you’re at home; just finding that stillness in your day when you can really just turn inward. If you’re mindful of it, I think, anywhere you go and any trip can be incredibly mending.”

The phrase “the journey is more important than the destination” could not be any more fitting in this case. And we mean destination in the most literal terms. But if you do need some inspiration for where to escape, see seven of Elle and Mend’s recommendations ahead!

