40+ Photos That Prove Fenty Trophy Wife Glitters Like Gold On Different Skin Tones

So, you’ve watched all of the YouTube reviews and seen all of the Instagram swatches, but you’re still wondering how Fenty Beauty’s Trophy Wife highlighter will look on your complexion. Well, we’re here to help you out.

The blinding gold highlighter can easily be considered one of the most viral items from RiRi’s namesake collection. A few POPSUGAR editors tried it on and we can attest: it’s super pigmented and literally glistens on your skin like 24-karat gold (see what it looks like on us here). Thanks to all the Fenty-fanatics on the internet, you can get a better look at how the trophy of all highlighters looks on a diverse range of complexions. See it in all of its glory ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Fenty-Beauty-Trophy-Wife-Highlighter-Different-Skin-Tones-44058988

