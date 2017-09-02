40 No-Bake Treats You’ll Want to Make Even in the Fall

The last thing anyone wants to do on a hot day is bake — cranking on the oven when it’s already sweltering outside sounds so unappealing. That’s where no-bake desserts come in; they easily satisfy a sweet tooth, no oven required. And because there’s no baking involved, they usually take minutes to make and omit the need for overly processed ingredients. Whether you follow a raw, vegan, or gluten-free diet, one of these desserts will surely satisfy. And many of these treats are healthy to boot!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Healthy–Bake-Dessert-Recipes-17916360

