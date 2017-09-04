4 Things That Will Happen Before Jack’s Death on This Is Us

Warning: major spoilers for the This Is Us season two premiere ahead.

Well, it finally happened. After what seemed like a lifetime of guessing, This Is Us revealed how Jack dies. In a flash forward at the end of the episode, Rebecca pulls up to the Pearson family home, which has been completely burned by a fire. While the scene still leaves a few things up in the air, it’s pretty obvious that Rebecca and Jack are still married when he dies (she’s still wearing her wedding band). So, now that we finally know how it happens, our next question is when? We already knew that the Big Three are still teenagers when Jack dies, but there are a few other clues in the episode about the exact timing. Here are a few things that will need to happen before Jack’s emotional death.

1. The Pearson Family Might Get a Family Dog

In the scene at Miguel’s house, teenage Kate is seen kissing a small dog. While this could easily just be Miguel’s household pet, there weren’t any signs of a dog in the house when Jack stays over earlier in the episode.

2. Teenage Randall Gets a Girlfriend

Another eye-raising moment from the scene at Miguel’s house is that teenage Randall seems to have a love interest. As he cries on the couch, a cute redheaded girl consoles him by kissing and holding his hand.

3. Teenage Kevin Breaks His Leg

While teenage Kate and Randall are staying at Miguel’s house, teenage Kevin is seen making out with Sophie by his car. Not only is he wearing a varsity jacket, but he has a cast on his leg. Seeing that there is a big football drawn on it, it’s pretty likely that he got hurt while playing the sport.

4. Rebecca Wears a Steelers Jersey

This might be the trickiest clue of all. Due to teenage Kevin’s cast, it’s safe to assume that Jack’s death happens sometime during football season. Is Rebecca simply wearing the jersey because she doesn’t have any clean laundry, or is she going to watch the game when the horrible accident happens? She definitely seems overwhelmed with emotion when she sees the house. Is that her first time witnessing the result of the fire? Guess we’ll just have to patiently wait as the rest of the season unfolds.

