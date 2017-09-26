38 Times Selena Gomez Was Supersexy and She Knew It

Remember when Selena Gomez was the star of a Disney show? We don’t either. The singer and actress has left behind (way, way behind) those days when sweet outfits and smiley photos were her thing and moved on to hot bikini pictures and revealing selfies.

Her Instagram feed — she’s officially the most followed person on the social media platform — is full of photos where she demonstrates she has mastered the mysterious and sensual kissy face, the sultry eye look, and the “hair in front of face” sexy stare. Keep scrolling to see her hottest Instagram shots, and then take a look at her leggiest outfits.

