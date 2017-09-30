30 Times Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin Were the 3 Best Friends Anyone Could Have

One of the best moments from this year’s Emmy Awards was the reunion between BFFs Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton. The trio, who starred together in the iconic 1980 comedy 9 to 5, hit the stage to present the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie and took a shot at our current president, saying, “In 1980, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss . . . and in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss.”

Needless to say, it was amazing to see these three together again: back in January, Dolly and Jane were supposed to link up to present Lily with a lifetime achievement award at the SAG Awards, but when Jane got sick, Dolly went it alone (and killed it). These days, Lily and Jane star side by side in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, which garnered them both Emmy nominations on Sunday night, and Dolly is still gracing the stage on concert tours — but despite their busy schedules, the three are still close friends. We’re taking a look back at their cutest moments together over the years.

