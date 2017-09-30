30 of the Best Whole Foods Products You Can Order on Amazon Right Now

Sure, the initial news of Amazon purchasing Whole Foods upset me, but Amazon has really impressed me with the changes it’s made so far, including instating significant price drops that have already gone into effect in stores, not to mention setting up an online store on Amazon.com. While the Whole Foods items available online are limited to some pantry and freezer goods from WF’s generic 365 brand (i.e., not the complete line), I was still able to find many of my favorite staples, snacks, and meal starters. I also appreciate that Amazon includes the ingredient list for each of the products (unlike Instacart), which makes for a more seamless shopping experience. I imagine Amazon will continue to roll out more products in the weeks following, but for now, here’s what I’m loving.

