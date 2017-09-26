26 Times Leonardo DiCaprio Had You Laughing Your Ass Off Without Even Trying

For being such a serious actor, Leonardo DiCaprio sure knows how to make us laugh. When he’s not bum-rushing pal Jonah Hill on the streets of NYC or tying a plastic bag on his belt loop for safekeeping, he’s texting Jennifer Lopez about the club and fashioning himself a Project Runway-worthy beach towel look. Here are all the times Leo made you laugh, even though we highly doubt he meant to.

