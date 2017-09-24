24 Relaxing Songs to Help You Sleep

When you’re lying in bed and caught on an endless train of thoughts, music is the best remedy to put you out. Drown out the day’s stresses and let the playlist do its job — it’s built for total relaxation and instant KO. Here’s a mix of old favorites and new. Sweet dreams!

“The Suburbs,” Mr. Little Jeans

“Thinkin Bout You,” Frank Ocean

“Islands,” The xx

“Eye of the Needle,” Sia

“Rocket,” Beyoncé

“Kind of . . . Sometimes . . . Maybe,” Jessie Ware

“Billie Jean,” The Civil Wars

“What You Need,” The Weeknd

“Flightless Bird, American Mouth,” Iron & Wine

“Skinny Love,” Bon Iver

“Sleeping Alone,” Lykke Li

“Supersymmetry,” Arcade Fire

“Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want,” The Smiths

“Good For You,” Selena Gomez feat. A$AP Rocky

“Excuses,” The Morning Benders

“Slow Dancing in a Burning Room (Live),” John Mayer

“West Coast,” Lana Del Rey

“Paris, Tokyo,” Lupe Fiasco

“Lovely,” Sara Haze

“Shut It Down,” Drake feat. The Dream

“Thousand Miles,” Tove Lo

“Stay Ready (What a Life),” Jhene Aiko

“Never Gonna Give You Up,” The Black Keys

“Believe,” Mumford & Sons

