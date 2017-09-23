23 Alton Brown Recipes You Have to Try ASAP

Alton Brown recipes are always a good idea, because the Food Network chef knows a thing or two (million) about food. The Cutthroat Kitchen host is known for treating cooking like science (nitrus oxide cold brew, anyone?), and his vast culinary knowledge makes his recipes that much more desirable. These are 23 standout recipes either adapted from or directly from the chef, from basic guacamole to next-level crème brulée.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Alton-Brown-Recipes-39938839

Share

More Celebrity News: