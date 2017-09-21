21 Versatile Trader Joe’s Products and Easy Ways to Use Them

Adaptable is the name of the game with these multiuse, sent-from-the-heavens foods, all available year-round at your nearest Trader Joe’s. They could be cooked millions of ways, but here are a few dozen easy ideas to make the dinner-planning part of your life just a bit easier. However you decide to use these convenient staples, you’ll want to add them to your shopping cart for years to come.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Easy-Trader-Joe-Meals-43583083

