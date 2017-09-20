20 Photos to Convince You That, Yes, You Should Get Bangs For Fall

If you’re one of those people who constantly question whether you should get bangs or not, you’ve come to the right place. Yes, they can be a commitment (hello, awkward growing-out phase), but they can also totally refresh your look. Just a few snips and, bam, you’re a new person. To prove just how versatile fringes can be on different hair types, we rounded up 20 celebrities who’ve tried bangs and looked incredible. Trust us, after scrolling through these, you’ll be booking your next salon appointment stat.

