20 Photos of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland That Will Make You Break Into Song

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland share a sisterhood like no other. From exploring the world in their teenage years as bandmates in the bestselling girl group Destiny’s Child to going on to slay individual projects on their own as adults, their incredible bond has been unwavering. In 2013, Kelly opened up about her friendship with Beyoncé on a song called “Dirty Laundry.” She sang about how a former abusive relationship made her isolate from family and friends, including Bey.

Kelly recalled missing her sister during that time in her life and later shared Beyoncé’s heartwarming reaction to first hearing the song. “She looked at me and said ‘It’s incredible!’ and said how proud she was of me, and then said ‘I never left.’” Awwww! Keep reading to see all of the times Beyoncé and Kelly’s lifelong friendship represented the best of sisterhood.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Beyonce-Kelly-Rowland-Cutest-Pictures-43967490

Share

More Celebrity News: