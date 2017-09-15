15 of Queen Elizabeth’s Diamonds That You Have to See to Believe

Whether they are gestures of love or spoils of war, ancient symbols or the boldest of bling, the queen’s diamonds are a treasure trove of history — as well as being one of the most priceless and beautiful collections in the world.

Cursed, cherished, broken, or recycled, each piece has a tale to tell. In May, the queen will deck herself out in some of her best and brightest diamonds for the annual State Opening of Parliament, so here we take a look at some of the stars of her collection.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Best-Royal-Diamonds-40950294

Share

More Celebrity News: