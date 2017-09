13 Nights of Halloween: See the Full Lineup For Freeform’s Annual Marathon!

It’s the most exciting time of the year: Freeform has released its official 13 Nights of Halloween schedule! The lineup includes spooky favorites like The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family, and Edward Scissorhands. There’s even a 24-hour Hocus Pocus marathon! Keep reading, and don’t forget to set your DVRs.

Thursday, Oct. 19

12 p.m. — The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2

2:35 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion

4:40 p.m. — The Addams Family

6:45 p.m. — Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. — ParaNorman

Friday, Oct. 20

12 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion

2:10 p.m. — The Addams Family

4:15 p.m. — Addams Family Values

6:20 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:30 p.m. — Sleepy Hollow

12 a.m. — The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Saturday, Oct. 21

7 a.m. — Edward Scissorhands

9:30 a.m. — Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2

12:30 p.m. — Fun Size

2:35 p.m. — Matilda

4:40 p.m. — Sleepy Hollow

7:10 p.m. — The Addams Family

9:15 p.m. — Addams Family Values

11:25 p.m — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Sunday, Oct. 22

7 a.m. — Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2

10:05 a.m. — Matilda

12:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

2:20 p.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

5 p.m. — The Addams Family

7:05 p.m. — Addams Family Values

9:15 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

11:25 p.m. — Alice in Wonderland

Monday, Oct. 23

7:30 a.m. — Frankenweenie

11 a.m. — Edward Scissorhands

1:35 p.m. — Alice in Wonderland

4:10 p.m. — Dark Shadows

6:50 p.m. — Sleepy Hollow

9:20 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

12 a.m. — Frankenweenie

Tuesday, Oct. 24

7 a.m. — Edward Scissorhands

11 a.m. — Fun Size

1 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion

3 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:40 p.m. — The Addams Family

6:45 p.m. — Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. — Teen Witch

Wednesday, Oct. 25

7:30 a.m. — Teen Witch

11 a.m. — The Middle

11:30 a.m. — Twilight

2:25 p.m. — The Addams Family

4:30 p.m. — Addams Family Values

6:35 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:45 p.m. — Men in Black

12 a.m. — Bewitched

Thursday, Oct. 26

7 a.m. — Last Man Standing: Halloween Special

7:30 a.m. — R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

11 a.m. — The Middle

11:30 a.m. — Bewitched

1:30 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion

3:35 p.m. — Sleepy Hollow

6:05 p.m. — Men in Black

8:20 p.m. — Dark Shadows

12 a.m. — The Haunted Mansion

Friday, Oct. 27

7 a.m. — Dark Shadows

11 a.m. — The Middle

11:30 a.m. — The Middle

12 p.m. — Sleepy Hollow

2:25 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

4:35 p.m. — Men in Black

6:50 p.m. — The Addams Family

8:55 p.m. — Addams Family Values

8:20 p.m. — Dark Shadows

12 a.m. — Hocus Pocus

Saturday, Oct. 28

7 a.m. — Spooky Buddies

9:05 a.m. — R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

11:10 a.m. — The Addams Family

1:20 p.m. — Addams Family Values

3:30 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.

9:25 p.m. — Monsters University

11:55 p.m. — ParaNorman

Sunday, Oct. 29

7 a.m. — R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

9:10 a.m. — ParaNorman

11 a.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

1 p.m. — Hook

4:15 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!

4:45 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

6:55 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.

9 p.m. — Monsters University

11:30 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!

12 a.m. — Frankenweenie

Monday, Oct. 30

7 a.m. — Sleepy Hollow

11 a.m. — The Middle

11:30 a.m. — Dark Shadows

2 p.m. — Sleepy Hollow

4:30 p.m. — The Addams Family

6:40 p.m. — Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. — Hocus Pocus

Tuesday, Oct. 31

7:30 a.m. — Hocus Pocus

11 a.m. — The Middle

11:30 a.m. — The Middle

12 p.m. — Hocus Pocus marathon

