13 Fairidescent Kitchen Items For the Aspiring Unicorn
The colorful explosion of rainbow foods and unicorn recipes has paved the way for the “oil slick” trend. Our Trending assistant editor Brinton Parker describes it as “iridescent rainbow hues [that] mimic the reflective color scheme of spilled oil.” You could also call this magical hue fairidescent. If you’re looking to brighten your kitchen a little, allow these products to do just that!
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Iridescent-Gifts-Kitchen-43138608