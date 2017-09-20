100 Beautiful Spanish Baby Girl Names to Consider

Congratulations — you’re having a baby girl! Now, on to the fun yet difficult task of naming her. If you’re looking for a way to honor your Latina roots or simply want a name that rolls off the tongue next to your last name, take a look at the list below. These 100 names have been some of the most popular monikers in Spanish in the past few years, according to the United States Social Security Administration. But even having earned a spot on the register, they’re unique and simply beautiful. We hope you find a name for your little one here!

Adriana Alana Alejandra Alexa Alexandra Alicia Alondra Amanda Amaya Amelia Ana Andrea Angélica Anita Ariadna Ariana Astrid Aurora Belén Bianca Camila Carmen Carolina Catalina Cecilia Celeste Celia Claudia Cristina Daniela Dariana Diana Dulce Elena Erica Esmeralda Estrella Eva Fabiana Fabiola Fatima Frida Gabriela Génesis Gloria Guadalupe Isabel Ivana Jimena Julia Juliana Karina Karla Kiara Laura Liliana Linda Lisa Lola Lorena Lucia Luciana Luna Luz Maria Mariana Mariela Mercedes Mia Micaela Miranda Monica Nadia Natalia Nora Pamela Paola Patricia Paula Penelope Perla Rosa Sandra Sara Selena Sofia Sonia Talia Tatiana Teresa Valentina Valeria Vanessa Vera Veronica Victoria Vivian Viviana Yesenia Ximena

Having a boy? Here are 100 options for him.

