Which is better: al dente pasta or the tomato sauce it’s drenched in? I know, I know. It’s an unfair question, as both seem like essentials for one another. Depending on your time frame and the season, there’s a tomato sauce begging to be made. These sauce recipes run the gamut from fast and easy to low and slow.

40525506,42718058,39903524

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Homemade-Italian-Tomato-Sauce-Recipes-43055987

Share

More Celebrity News: