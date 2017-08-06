Your Guide to the Most Delicious and Popular Latin American Beers

When it comes to beer, forget about Belgium and the UK; Latin America has some of the best. Whether you enjoy the smooth taste of a light lager or the heavier flavor of a dark Vienna sip, there’s something here for you. From favorites like Corona and Presidente to names you might’ve never heard of before like Gallo or Toña, give these beers a test on your next trip down south or dig for them at your local Latin supermarket. Salud!

