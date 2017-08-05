You’ll Want to Book a Vacation Immediately After Watching Lorde’s New Music Video

If you’ve been looking for a reason to go on a solo vacation, Lorde’s music video for “Perfect Places” might do the trick. The 20-year-old singer’s follow-up to her “Green Light” video is directed by Grant Singer and full of lush, tropical scenery, which Lorde enjoys while wearing some seriously gorgeous couture dresses (the whole video is like one big, beautiful runway show, to be honest). “Perfect Places” is the latest single off of her successful sophomore album, Melodrama, and after watching the video we’re completely convinced that we need to casually float in a lagoon in a ballgown ASAP. Check it out above.

