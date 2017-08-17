You’ll Shout “Bravo!” When You See RHOC Meghan King Edmonds’s House

Meghan King Edmonds may be the youngest cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she certainly holds her own in the addicting Bravo-sphere of drama and entertainment. And while we may know Meghan best for her strong-willed personality and bold fashion choices, her Instagram account reveals to her many followers that she also has amazing taste when it comes to interior design and home decor. Meghan’s numerous homes and how she has chosen to decorate them reflect that same kind of spunky self-assurance that has quickly solidified Meghan as one of our favorite OC housewives. Read on for a sneak peak into MKE’s gorgeous digs around the country!

42191774

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Meghan-King-Edmonds-House-42381902

Share

More Celebrity News: