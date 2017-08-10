You’ll Be Able to Buy ColourPop in Stores For the First Time at This Major Retailer

A post shared by ColourPop Cosmetics (@colourpopcosmetics) on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

This year is shaping up to be a very good one for Sephora. In August alone, the megaretailer has upped its luxe cred with the announcement that it now sells Tom Ford Beauty products and delighted one of the biggest skincare makeup cults around by adding Kiehl’s to its lineup. And it looks like Sephora can’t stop, won’t stop picking up major brands, because WWD reports that come November, ColourPop is joining the fun.

Currently, ColourPop is only available online, so this expansion into stores will be the first time we’ll be able to buy Shadow Palettes and Ultra Matte Lips the old-fashioned way. According to a statement, fans of the brand have been very vocal in their desire to get their hands on ColourPop products ASAP (and not have to wait for pesky shipping). So the collaboration seems natural, especially given the fact that a spokesperson for Sephora revealed that ColourPop has been a “top brand request” from shoppers.

Best of all, ColourPop’s famed affordable prices remain unaffected by this news. You’ll still be able to score a $6 concealer or $9 blush brush in stores this Fall. We’ll keep you updated on an exact launch date.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/How-Buy-ColourPop-Sephora-43844265

Share

More Celebrity News: