WWE Superstar Nikki Bella Will Wear a Marchesa Wedding Dress to Wed John Cena

Ever since John Cena proposed to fellow WWE superstar Nikki Bella on-air during WrestleMania 33 in April, their wedding planning has been full speed ahead. Nikki has already picked a date, a guest dress code and even found her dream wedding dress!

Nikki stopped by PeopleNow with her twin sister Brie Bella to discuss all her wedding day preparations, including some fun details about her gown. “I can say that it’s a Marchesa,” she reveals. “So I spoiled myself.”

She also is making sure her sister will look “elegant” in her bridesmaid dress and has been sending Brie lots of “hot” dress options on Pinterest. Brie recalls Nikki told her, “You’re going to look very high fashion.”

Nikki’s been so busy planning, she even is orchestrating her own bachelorette party — a 10 day affair in France. “I don’t want a sash, I don’t want a crown, I don’t want vulgar stuff,” Nikki says. “I want to feel like Princess Grace Kelly and I want caviar and I want to sip champagne.”

While Nikki wouldn’t reveal the exact date (or even the season!) when the wedding will take place, but did say that she wants the dress code to be black tie. “I feel like no one ever has a good enough excuse to wear a tuxedo anymore.”

We may not know every detail yet, but it’s pretty clear you’re going to want to make some room on your Pinterest boards, because this black tie affair will be one to remember.

