Woman Who Encouraged Her Boyfriend to Kill Himself Via Text Sentenced to 15 Months in Prison

Michelle Carter, the 20-year-old who urged her boyfriend to kill himself, was sentenced to two and half a years in Massachusetts prison on Aug. 3. She will only serve 15 months in prison, however, with the rest of her sentencing suspended. Judge Lawrence Moniz, who read out the sentencing, will let Carter stay free while the rest of her appeals settle in the Massachusetts state court system.

Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on June 16 for the death of Conrad Roy III in 2014. According to text messages sent to her friends, then-17-year-old Carter told 18-year-old Roy to “get back in” to his car as it filled with carbon monoxide. Roy, who had suffered with mental health issues in the past, died on July 12, 2014, from carbon monoxide poisoning. His body was found on July 13 in a Kmart parking lot.

Moniz also sentenced Carter to five years probation and ordered her “not to profit in any way from the events of the case,” reports BuzzFeed. Before sentencing, Roy’s mother, Lynn Roy, told the court the following: “I still cannot come to terms that another person who knew and described how much they loved my son would want to inflict so much pain. He is the most amazing human being and would have had a bright future.”

If you or a loved one are in need of any help, the National Suicide Prevention organization has several resources and a 24/7 lifeline 1-800-273-8255.

