Woman Loses Her Engagement Ring in Garden, Finds It 13 Years Later Wrapped Around a Carrot

Well, this is a new one.

In September of 2004, Mary Grams, an 84-year-old woman from Alberta, Canada, lost her engagement ring while doing some yard work near the potato patch on her property. “I went to the garden for something and I saw this long weed. For some reason, I picked it up and it must have caught on something and pulled off,” she recalled to Global News.

After crying “for days” and searching for weeks, Grams finally gave up hope and bought herself a new, similar ring in hopes that her husband wouldn’t notice (according to the Global News report, he did not).

But that’s not the end of the story, thankfully. More than 13 years later, the rogue ring was found by her son Brian Grams’ wife (the pair now live on the property.) “My wife was digging carrots for supper, and I guess she came up with a carrot that had something on it,” Brian said.

Yes, that’s right. The ring was completely wrapped around the carrot, mimicking the appearance of a stubby little finger with its circulation cut off.

Grams’ husband Norman passed away five years ago, but she’s now reunited with her ring — and this time, she’s making sure it’s not going anywhere. “Anything I do outside, I’m going to take it off and it’s going to stay,” she said.

