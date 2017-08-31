Willow Smith Declares Herself a Full-Fledged ‘Archery Addict’ — Watch Her Shoot Arrows!

Watch out Katniss Everdeen!

Willow Smith has been perfecting a new hobby, and she’s chronicling it every shot of the way.

The 16-year-old daughter of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith showed off her latest lesson on Instagram Wednesday, giving fans and followers an inside look at her training.

Along with the hashtag #archeryaddict, Willow shared a video of her drawing a bow and focusing on her bullseye target.

In subsequent posts, the star posted photos from her practice session, even showing off her “tightest grouping ever.”

It appears Willow has taken a liking towards archery since January as she has been documenting her lessons on Instagram.

In June, she gave some enlightened advice related to archery, writing: “The desire to be perfect can and will get in the way of the development of your subtle skill, and will blind you in the face of your progress.”

