Why This Woman Didn’t Say a Word After She Caught Her Husband “in the Act”

Mikaa Wilkins’s husband was “caught in the act,” and she wants everyone to know. Not to shame him for the dozen roses she spotted him buying or to draw any negative attention, but instead to honor her amazing husband for his special tradition.

When Mikaa stopped by the nearest grocery store on a typical Friday afternoon, she had a few items on her list that she was picking up in order to make a special dinner that her husband had specifically requested. As she was deciding which checkout line to go with, she noticed a man wearing a uniform that was similar to her husband’s. This isn’t uncommon in her town, so she didn’t think much of it.

“I saw this person weaving and bobbing as I was two people behind in line,” Mikaa shared with the Love What Matters Facebook page. “His arm covering his face while stooped behind the register, I focused on the guy wondering, ‘why’s this guy hiding?’ looked into their eyes, and noticed it was my husband!!! He was TRYING TO HIDE from me!!”

His attempt to conceal his identity was useless because Mikaa already knew his secret. “You see, the past two years, my husband has made a point to give me a dozen roses each Friday,” she wrote. “When our eyes finally locked — still a couple people between us in line — we both had the biggest smiles on our faces, we laughed under our breath and didn’t say a word to each other. He paid and left.”

Mikaa has always known that her husband stops weekly at the floral department to pick out her flowers, and a cashier even congratulated her on the weekly roses once when they were shopping together. But for her, the gesture never grows old or is taken for granted, and not just because her husband is doing something “romantic” or spending money. For Mikaa, it’s about the fact that her husband still takes the time and energy to show just how much he appreciates her. For this wife, it doesn’t matter how he chooses to express his love . . . she’ll be happy to accept it (or make awkward eye contact with him at the grocery store!).

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/love/Husband-Buys-Roses-His-Wife-Every-Week-43868147

