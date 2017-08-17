Who’s That Girl? Look Back on All of Madonna’s Many, Many Looks

Madonna turned 58 on Aug. 16, and we couldn’t help but think about what a long and illustrious career she’s had. Born Madonna Louise Ciccone, the Michigan native hit the scene in the late ’70s and hasn’t looked back since. Whether she’s rocking the stage in a cone bra, showing her ass at the Met Gala, or opening a children’s hospital in Malawi, the singer, actress, and mom of six never fails to inspire — and you know, cause a little controversy.

Madonna has experimented with many different sounds over the years, from the pure ’80s pop of Like a Virgin to the world beats on Ray of Light, and has also become the ultimate chameleon, changing her looks to fit the vibe of her albums. In her honor, we’ve rounded up Madonna’s many, many looks — do you have a favorite?

