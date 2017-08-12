Whoa! Essie’s New 6-Piece Fall Nail Polish Collection Is Totally ’90s

Grab your old Walkman, press play on La Bouche, and hang up your old Zack Morris poster, ’cause the ’90s are back, baby! OK fine, this is nothing new. The decade has been trending for a few seasons now. But that doesn’t mean we’re not embracing another round of baby tees, chokers, grunge lipsticks, and combat boots for Fall 2017.

Essie is bringing the throwback fad to your nails with its ’90s-inspired Fall lineup. The collection include six shades that would’ve made DJ Tanner, Kelly Kapowski, and Brenda Walsh run to the nail salon. POPSUGAR has an exclusive first look at every color, as well as nail art tutorials featuring the hues, before it all launches in September ($9 a bottle, essie.com).

43695773

“This six-shade collection embodies that rebel spirit with colors that range from light baby pink to saturated dark purple to a deep wine red that evokes the lipstick shade beloved by an entire generation,” Rebecca Minkoff, essie’s Global Color Designer, said in a release. “With every stroke of the brush, each color takes you back in time. These six sleek shades are the perfect accessory to your ‘so don’t care’ attitude; making getting dressed to the nineties so simple and so very chic.”

Keep reading to see all of these totally tubular shades!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Essie-Fall-2017-Colors-43853735

Share

More Celebrity News: