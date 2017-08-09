Who Plays Claire on Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later?

Wet Hot American Summer returned to Netflix on Aug. 4 with an eight-episode series subtitled Ten Years Later, a nod to the 2001 film where a group of counselors agree to meet up 10 years after their memorable Summer. But never the type to shy away from cheeky winks and nods, creators David Wain and Michael Showalter decided to add a couple new cast members to the sequel in the form of characters they decided had been there the whole time.

Enter Claire and Mark, a couple edited into scenes from the original movie and 2015 prequel series, First Day of Camp, who are now a power couple living in New York City. You may have recognized Mark Feuerstein as Mark, as he’s been in a ton of TV, including recurring on The West Wing and playing the lead role on Royal Pains. But you may be wondering where you’ve seen Claire before.

36574137

Claire is played by Sarah Burns, whose first acting gig was playing Barney the purple dinosaur (yes, really). She then appeared here and there in small movie and TV roles before finally getting a recurring role on Enlightened, which led to several other recurring TV roles on Drunk History, Married, and How to Get Away With Murder before booking two big projects for 2017.

The first one is the aforementioned Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later on Netflix, but the other is a small series you may have heard of called Big Little Lies on HBO. This smash hit, which is nominated for 12 Emmys, features Burns as Gabrielle, one of the Otter Bay Elementary School moms who is known as a bit of a gossip.

Burns’s upcoming projects include a sports mockumentary called The 5th Quarter; she is also a frequent performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Who-Plays-Claire-Wet-Hot-American-Summer-43856531

Share

More Celebrity News: