What We Already Know About Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Album, Reputation

Taylor Swift is back! After wiping her social media clean and teasing fans with some cryptic snake videos, the singer has finally confirmed what we have all been guessing for the past week: she has new music in store! And that’s not even the best part. Aside from revealing the title of her sixth album, Reputation, she also confirmed that she will be dropping a new single THIS Thursday. A new Taylor Swift era is upon us, and something tells us, this will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen from her before. Get all the details about her anticipated return to music below.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Taylor-Swift-Reputation-Album-Details-43925489

