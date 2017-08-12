We Bet You Can’t Tell the Sprouse Twins Apart

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter

When it comes to celebrity twins, Cole and Dylan Sprouse are one of the most well-known pairs in Hollywood. Like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the identical brothers first got their start playing the same character in Adam Sandler’s hit comedy Big Daddy, but their real claim to fame came when they played twins on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. While it was certainly hard to tell who was who when they were younger, it’s gotten easier to tell them apart over the years. The question is: can you tell them apart? Take our quiz to find out.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Cole-Dylan-Sprouse-Quiz-43867971

